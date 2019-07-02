NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Soccer has taken over the sports world in Music City.

The Gold Cup semifinals between the United States National team and Jamaica will be held on Wednesday at Nissan Stadium.

On Tuesday, it was all about the kids.

CONCACAF NextPlay brought it’s mission to Nashville to host a soccer camp ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The program is a mixed mission. At face value, it’s a chance for kids to learn some skills in the sport.

It also gives coaches the tools to conduct appropriate age training sessions and on-field recommendations on how to use the game to create safe spaces.

“Coaches have gone through the workshop and now we’re hear with the young people to implement what we’ve learned. It will be fantastic to interact with people of Nashville who have a real love for soccer.”

The Gold Cup happens every two years. Nashville also hosted one of the games in 2017.