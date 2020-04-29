NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Officers will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Tuesday, May 5 as part of the MNPD's traditional Cinco de Mayo effort to enhance traffic safety.
The checkpoint will be located on West End Avenue and staffed by the DUI Unit with extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
In 2019, 41 percent of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment and the department responded to more than 800 crashes involving impairment with more than 500 injuries.
