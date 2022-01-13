WILLIAMSON CO., TN (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit informed community members Thursday of an upcoming sobriety checkpoint.
In an effort to promote traffic safety, Williamson County officials will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Jan. 28th. The checkpoint will be on Franklin Rd between meadow Lake Rd and Wilson Pike Circle and will last from 10 p.m. to 12 p.m.
Metro Nashville Police Department also plan to hold a sobriety checkpoint on Franklin Pike in Davidson County along with Williamson County.
In 2021, local officials reported that of the 96 fatal and serious injury crashes, 21.9% of them were alcohol related.
The sobriety checkpoint is a multi-jurisdictional operation with the Brentwood Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Besides promoting traffic safety, Williamson County officials said the checkpoint will also help officers better enforce impaired driving laws.
