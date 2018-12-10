Light snow showers continued to push east out of the Midstate, causing a slippery commute for drivers Monday morning.
Drivers should plan on slippery conditions, along with snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.
A Winter Weather Advisory, which has since been canceled, was issued for the Cumberland Plateau. Flurries are expected to continue throughout the morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the area may have received up to an 1 inch of snow. Parts of the central and southern Plateau could get 2 inches of snow.
Thousands were without power on Sunday in the northern part of Middle Tennessee. White House Heritage High School is closed on Monday due to a power outage. The rest of Robertson County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Click here to see the latest list of school closings and delays.
Stay with News4 Today for the latest on weather and traffic conditions.
