MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – As snow continues to pile up on the roads and ice begins to wreak havoc on traffic, the city of Murfreesboro told drivers to avoid the road Thursday.
With snowfall beginning as early as 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Murfreesboro Police responded to several crashes around the area. Officials said the snow had caused traffic gridlocks all over the city, drivers to slide, stranded cars on hills and interstate on and off-ramps, and tractor-trailers to jack-knife.
According to local authorities, several of the car crashes on Thursday have been reported as non-injury crashes.
"The biggest thing everybody can do for us right now is to stay home and stay off the roads," said MPD Captain Cary Gensemer. "Conditions are pretty hazardous."
Time lapse of the snow this morning from MFRD Station 4 on Medical Center Parkway. Everyone be safe! #MFRD pic.twitter.com/XcZpeWIe9z— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) January 6, 2022
Murfreesboro tow-truck drivers have also been busy pulling cars out of ditches, including a TDOT salt truck.
City and TDOT snowplows plan to continue clearing the roads and spread salt on primary roads.
To report a non-injury crash or stranded drivers, call the Murfreesboro Emergency Communication Center non-emergency number 615-893-1311.
City Hall and all City facilities are closed on Thursday, and schools will be closed in Murfreesboro on Friday. The Murfreesboro Garbage collection is on limited service. To learn more, click here.
