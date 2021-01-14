NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking for something fun to do with the family through the winter months, our Big Joe on the Go has found the perfect place for you.
Winterfest at Gaylord Opryland Resort is open and ready for you and your loved ones to ice skate into winter-fun!
Winterfest includes ice tubing, ice skating, carriage rides, a scavenger hunt, and much more.
Big Joe is sliding his way into the activities and finding out how Opryland is handling its COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Gaylord Opryland Resort's Winterfest runs until March 21, 2021. Click here for more information.
