NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Thursday’s snowfall is wreaking havoc on flights in and out of Nashville International Airport.
As of 10:30 a.m., close to 100 inbound/outbound flights have been cancelled or delayed, according to flynashville.com.
Thursday’s snowstorm has already derailed travel all over Middle Tennessee, as the region’s interstates and roads show several incidents, prompting closures.
Air travelers are urged to check in on their flights before heading to the airport and try to arrive early. Extremely slow traffic into the airport will be the norm all day.
UPDATE: As of 10:45 a.m., the runway is closed until mid-afternoon. Snow removal continues. https://t.co/rsAVNrP4A3— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) January 6, 2022
BNA's reports the JWN runway for executive flights is closed as crews work to clear snow buildup.
Long wait times are expected throughout the day at BNA.
