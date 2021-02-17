GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Snowplows clearing roads in Gladeville in Wilson County tore down some mailboxes down the rural road.
Tuesday snowplows in Gladeville on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Wilson County were removing so much snow from the roads that the buildup tore down some mailboxes alongside the road.
"Sitting there in the din looking out the window I heard this big truck coming and I looked out there and a snowplow had about 8 or 10 feet of ice shooting everywhere. My mailbox went sailing. They knocked my mailbox in the ditch. I called them and they said as soon as snow cleared up and weather cleared they would come out here and fix it," Bob Dowdy said, who has lived in Gladeville for 26 years.
Bob wasn't the only one without a mailbox.
News 4 saw three others within a three mile distance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
"I saw the sheriff department come by. They pulled in (my neighbors) driveway and carried her mailbox and carried it up to the door," Bob said.
Bob was fortunate to get his back up within 24 hours, with the help from his son Brandon, who was bringing over food and firewood Wednesday afternoon.
"He asked if I could get it back on and I happen to be down here putting it on when you guys came here," Brandon Dowdy said.
"We kind of have a temporary fix on this. I'm going to have to go get some more screws out of his barn and see if I can find something to put it up better."
Fortunately for anyone who had a mailbox hit, the Wilson County Road Commission says they will personally put them back up, but not until they are done clearing the roads this week.
"They said, 'Yea we will come when it dries up,' I mean that could be what March, April, or May," Bob said with a smile to News 4 outside on his front porch.
If you have a mailbox down in Wilson County, be sure and give the Wilson County Road Commission a call at (615) 444-9022.
