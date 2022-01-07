NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For the most part, it was a sunny day calm Friday after the storm in North Nashville. Bitter cold temperatures hung around, but all of the snow was already on the ground.
It was a dig-out snow day if you lived in North Nashville.
The thick and heavy icy snow is mostly gone. Miss Rhonda is just a few broom brushes away from traveling freedom.
"I was hoping the sun would have melted it all for me, but this is what I’ve got to do," Rhonda said. "I want to be ready for whatever tomorrow brings."
It was mostly a quiet day on 11th Avenue North and Morgan Park, where even the best shooter would be ice cold with icicles hanging from the basket's rim.
If you speak Cock-a-poo as Christie Go Go does, you know her pups Lola and Bash are having fun.
“They non-stop want to be outside, so today it's a long walk to get them tired and then go back inside," Christie said.
For the families Whitmore and Babb today's agenda were set at sunrise.
“All we want is to get out in the snow, enjoy the sun and throw some snowballs, with the kids,”
They did, mostly lobs from mom shot and fastballs from the younger set. The last one was a perfect bullseye on what the kids called a perfect day.
