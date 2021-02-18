NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Belmont Bruins took batting practice inside Greer Stadium on Thursday as they are doing whatever they can to be ready for their season-opener this weekend.
They were forced indoors because their field at Rose Park is completely covered in snow.
“We can do pretty much everything we need to do. We’ve got bullpens going today. Live at-bats, hitters are hitting,” says Catcher Jackson Campbell.
“It is what it is,” says Head Coach Dave Jarvis.
“Having the opportunity to get inside now and have hitters face pitchers live, we feel like that will be a big part of helping us prepare as well.”
It's all they can do right now because their field resembles what the rest of middle Tennessee looks like. “It's full of ice and snow. It's definitely interesting seeing a field that's completely white,” says Pitcher Joshua South.
But that hasn't darkened their spirits. After all, this is a sport whose season was cut short last March when the pandemic hit. And the Bruins, like every team, had to adapt.
So, when this winter storm pushed their start date from Friday until Sunday, there’s no choice but to roll with it.
“The good news is, we're talking about college baseball. There's nothing tragic in any of this and you just keep moving forward,” says Dave Jarvis.
“We've gotten 1000 swings since we came back to school in the fall, so overall, I think we're ready to play,” adds third baseman, Logan Jarvis.
The next step is to get this field ready.
“I'm sure we'll get out there with rakes, shovels, brushes, flame-throwers, who knows! Anything like that just to melt it off and hopefully try and push it out,” says South.
Belmont is now scheduled to play a double-header with Illinois State on Sunday beginning at noon.
