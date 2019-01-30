Road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls across Middle Tennessee Wednesday morning.
Make sure to leave early for your commute to work or school.
Several school districts in Middle Tennessee are closed or delayed this morning. Click here to see the full list.
News4 spoke with a Metro Nashville Public Schools official, who said they do not plan on delaying or closing schools at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on the forecast and road conditions.
