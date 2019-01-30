Road conditions deteriorated quickly as snow fell across Middle Tennessee Wednesday morning.
There were several wrecks across Nashville, including crashes on Interstate 24 and Interstate 40.
Several school districts in Middle Tennessee are closed or delayed this morning. Click here to see the full list.
Metro Nashville Public Schools decided to keep schools open on Wednesday.
The school district issued this statement:
This morning, we had an unexpected blast of winter weather which resulted in a dusting of snow over many areas across Davidson County. Our Transportation team was out early assessing the roads to determine whether they were safe to pass. Our team works closely with Metro Public Works to salt areas of concern. MNPS puts the safety of our students and employees at the forefront of all weather-related decisions. We also always encourage families and employees to keep their personal safety and well-being top of mind when considering travel in hazardous conditions.
Stay with News4 for updates on the forecast and road conditions.
The snowfall is over here in Joelton, but the wind is blowing it around!Check it out! pic.twitter.com/5IZF9GtAwF— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 30, 2019
BEWARE Neighborhood roads are covered with snow in #Bellevue #Nashville @WSMV @WSMVweather pic.twitter.com/nhdKlrzn9X— Ryan Smith WSMV (@RyanSmithWSMV) January 30, 2019
SNOW DAY IN NASHVILLE! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7Li1GQq8zh— Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) January 30, 2019
