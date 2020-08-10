The National Museum of African American Music is set to open this fall, and they gave us a sneak peek at some of the artifacts that will be on display.
From performance outfits to signed contracts, Collections and Exhibits Manager, Dr. Marquita Reed-Wright, says each piece is carefully selected.
"What we do is look at the story line first. And we just say, "What story are you trying to tell and which artifacts correlate with the story?"
Dr. Reed-Wright says much of what will be on display is donated, either from musicians themselves or collectors. They also purchase select items at auctions. She says some artifacts will be swapped out over time, or placed in special exhibits. She says everything within their collection will be on display within seven years.
She hopes people will also understand that the exhibits are more than just displays of "cool stuff."
"We're not just collecting you know costumes from a particular artists, we're also collecting things that reflect the material culture of that particular genre or of African American music in general, because as we know African American culture of music is not just the music it's a culture."
The museum delayed its original Labor Day Weekend opening date because of coronavirus, but still plan to open later this fall. No date has been released.
