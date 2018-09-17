A man is outraged after he snapped a picture of a someone holding a toddler in one arm, while riding an electric scooter. He told News4 he ran after the guy.
We have heard complaints of scooters on sidewalks, and riders dumping the scooter where people walk, but this is another dangerous issue that is not easy to enforce.
Wes Edwards says when he saw it happening at 5th Avenue North and Madison over the weekend in Germantown, he chased the guy down for the safety of the toddler.
"I confronted him, told him it's not acceptable and irresponsible, simply shrugged it off," said Edwards.
Edwards says he wanted the guy on the scooter to know he was being watched, but it was his reaction that's surprising.
"He thought it was a little funny, and then turned around and started mocking it to the kid while he was walking away. I told him police have been informed and so has Lime," said Edwards.
Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell agreed it was irresponsible and that it placed the child in danger. However, actions like that are hard to legislate.
"No amount of regulation can keep people from making poor personal decisions," said O'Connell.
O'Connell says if you see people using the scooters irresponsibly, go to Nashvillehub.com to report any violations.
