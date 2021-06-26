NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Snap Decision won the 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase on Saturday in Nashville.

One of Nashville's most significant annual events was back at Percy Warner Park after taking a year off because of COVID. There were almost 25,000 spectators at the event.

There are seven races in total with the final race determining the overall winner. On Saturday night, Snap Decision earned his ninth straight victory at the annual Iroquois Steeplechase.

Congratulations to Snap Decision on earning his ninth straight victory at the annual Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park. Great to have this tradition back up and running in front of nearly 25,000 spectators! pic.twitter.com/SBDF52T0WU — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 26, 2021

Patrick Corby has been taking part in this tradition for the last two decades.

"You get to see the horses. You get to walk around and talk to people a lot of the same old people that we see year after year. It's great," Corby said. "It's a lot of fun to see these animals running by and the jockeys are super nice."