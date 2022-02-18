SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - A Smyrna woman has been arrested and charged after an overdose death of a woman in a hotel.
Smyrna Police say Kristen Tweed has been charged with second-degree murder and felony drug sales.
A woman was located in the Sleep Inn on Highwood Blvd. in March of 2021 in Smyrna and with evidence gathered, Tweed was named as the suspect.
Tweed was arrested on Friday, February 11.
