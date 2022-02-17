RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV)— Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office charged Melissa Ann Murphy, 38, of Smyrna with arson following a May 2021 fire at her residence.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department (RCFR), upon investigation, officials determined the fire had been intentionally set and identified Murphy as the primary suspect.
RCFR stated that warrants for Murphy’s arrest were obtained after the investigation, and she was arrested on February 10, 2022. They also mention that Murphy was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and released on a $6,000 bond.
A hearing for Murphy is set for March 16, 2022, in General, Sessions Court.
If you have any information on suspicious incidents, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 615-907-3600 or by emailing fireprevention@rutherfordcountytn.gov. You can also contact contacting the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Information leading to the successful arrest and conviction of an arsonist can result in a reward of up to $5,000.
