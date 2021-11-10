SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - John Wilder thought he was fine when he came home after serving in South East Asia. But side effects from the chemical Agent Orange forced him into a wheelchair just a few years ago. The help he’s always needed came today.
Side effects from Agent Orange led to diabetes and amputation of both legs. So that means the battle today for John is just getting into the bathtub. His wife Yoi, barley 5 feet tall, has always been his only hope.
"I think it's gonna help me and him a lot, before it was just so hard to put him in," Yoi said. Today the company American Home Design made it happen. His bathroom getting a Veteran's Appreciation make-over, now with easy wheel chair access.
John, like most Vets is just grateful and thankful. Life as a double amputee comes with difficulties, but his service 50 years ago is not forgotten this day before Veterans Day
"I think the whole thing is overwhelming,” Wilder said.
