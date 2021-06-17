NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna toddler reported missing Thursday night had been found safe. Her mother is now in custody.

An Amber Alert was issued for 9-month-old Nichelle Omega late Thursday night. Her non-custodial biological mother, Nyx Omega, was arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning.

Metro Police officers were called to Shelby Avenue near the James Cayce homes where the car in the amber alert had been found after a man called 911 saying he spotted it.

"I remembered the picture on TV of the Scion," Alexander Parker of Nashville said. "When I saw the license plate, I said WOW, that's it."

Parker said he didn't anyone was in the car.

"No, and I was just staying there in case the car was to pull out, and I was going to try and maybe follow it and let the police know maybe where the car is," Parker said.

When officers arrived, they found Nichelle and Nyx Omega. However, they were able to resolve the situation peacefully.

"It made me feel good I was able to help out and do something good. Really," Parker said. "We need more people like, we need more response because so many people will just not respond or they're afraid to respond, they don't want to get involved. I don't mind getting involved if it's going to do good like it did."

The amber alert started after police said Nyx Omega was at a supervised visit with the infant at the Smyrna Public Library around 5:30 p.m. Police said she left the building with the infant and left the area.