SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of students were on board a school bus that was involved in a minor collision in Smyrna on Wednesday morning.
The school bus and a dump truck clipped each other's mirrors as they were traveling in opposite directions on Rocky Fork Road.
Officials said none of the 66 children on board were injured.
The students were reportedly able to continue to school as scheduled.
