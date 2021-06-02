SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - It’s a day that will forever be etched in Smyrna’s history. On June 2, 2016, Blue Angels pilot, Captain Jeff Kuss, lost his life after he crashed his jet while practicing for the Great Tennessee Air Show.

Following the tragedy, the Smyrna community showed an outpouring of support for the Kuss family. Over the next two years, the town raised $1.4 million for a permanent memorial to honor the fallen pilot. The number six Blue Angels jet now stands in memory of Captain Kuss at Lee Victory Park.

It’s the fume of smoke and 911 call people associate with Marine Captain Jeff Kuss.

“As always I wanted to pay my respects as I do every year for him,” says Charlie Jones, a LaVergne resident. He says he never knew Kuss, but the bright blue jet of Sam Ridley Parkway is one way he thought to honor him.

“When they were asking what to do for a monument, one of my first suggestions was to see if we can get an aircraft to put on display here,” Jones recalls.

But Kuss’ plane isn’t the only one that crashed after takeoff from Smyrna’s airport. Dive teams continue to uncover parts of a plane crash in Percy Priest Lake that claimed the lives of seven Brentwood church leaders Saturday.

The plane at Lee Victory Park is a permanent loan from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.