SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department is working to identify a suspect involved in multiple shoplifting incidents on May 21, 2020 and May 26, 2020.
The pictured individual shoplifted items from Lowe's Home Improvement, located at 410 Genie Lane in Smyrna and is also a suspect in about 10 other reported incidents of shoplifting at multiple Lowe's locations.
The suspect was seen driving a Silver 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Stephen Hannah, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.
