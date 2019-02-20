SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking information on a stolen cargo taken from a Smyrna apartment complex on Feb. 14.
Police said the white enclosed cargo trailer was taken from the Veranda Apartments located near Interstate 24 on Sam Ridley Parkway. The truck used to steal the trailer was a Chevrolet Silverado with dark after-market rims.
Anyone with information should contact Smyrna Police Detective Sgt. John Liehr at 615-267-5013.
