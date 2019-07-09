Purse snatching suspect - 7-9-19
Smyrna Police Department

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Smyrna Police Department are searching for a woman who they said stole a purse from an 83-year-old woman who was shopping at Bargain Hunt.

According to invesigators, the suspect left the area in a white or silver-colored sedan. She backed from a parking space and then backed all the way out of the parking lot.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5002.

