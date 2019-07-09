SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Smyrna Police Department are searching for a woman who they said stole a purse from an 83-year-old woman who was shopping at Bargain Hunt.
According to invesigators, the suspect left the area in a white or silver-colored sedan. She backed from a parking space and then backed all the way out of the parking lot.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.