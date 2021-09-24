Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are working to track down a driver that was involved with a crash where some died as a result Thursday afternoon.

Emergency teams were called to the area of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane for a crash involving several vehicles.

Witnesses told police a vehicle had left the area prior to them showing up.

The vehicle was described as a small, late 1990s to early 2000s red 2-door pickup truck.

The pickup was last seen going down Morton Lane toward Almaville Road and likely has damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

One person involved in the crash was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center where they later died.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Andrew Schaefer by email or by phone at 615-267-5048.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.