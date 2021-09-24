SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are working to track down a driver that was involved with a crash where some died as a result Thursday afternoon.
Emergency teams were called to the area of Rocky Fork Almaville Road and Morton Lane for a crash involving several vehicles.
Witnesses told police a vehicle had left the area prior to them showing up.
The vehicle was described as a small, late 1990s to early 2000s red 2-door pickup truck.
The pickup was last seen going down Morton Lane toward Almaville Road and likely has damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
One person involved in the crash was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center where they later died.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Andrew Schaefer by email or by phone at 615-267-5048.
