SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for the suspect who stole a mother’s purse.
It happened at the Community Christian Day School Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Gill admits she left her car door unlocked with her purse inside to pick up her son.
She said in just a few seconds her bag was gone.
“Check card, check book, credit cards, cell phone and a lot of gift cards for Christmas,” said Gill.
One of the gift cards was extra special.
“Students at my school had contributed to help with a gift for someone in the community.”
After the suspect left the daycare they went to spend at nearby Kroger.
“On the check card over $500 went through. On the credit card over $500 went through.”
Police believe Gill was targeted.
“It really does make me feel sick that someone was looking for a parent who had rushed out of their car who they thought they could just grab something out," said Gill.
Police are stressing the importance of locking your car and making sure nothing of value is left inside.
"They only need about 30 seconds in an unlock car to reach in grab your valuables and their gone,” said Sgt Gibson.
The family told News4 Smyrna Police believe another person became a victim at another daycare the same day.
Police said the images of the car and the attempted charges on the credit card were the same.
