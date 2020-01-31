SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for trying to break into a storage unit.
Police say on Sunday morning between 5:30 and 6 a.m., a man cut a hole through the back fence at Simply Self Storage located in the 300 block of Wolverine Trail. Once he cut the hole, he tried to break into a storage unit.
The man tried to break into the unit for about 30 minutes and was unsuccessful. However, he damaged the locking mechanism.
Anyone who knows the suspect should call Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.
