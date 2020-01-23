SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man they say is cashing fraudulent checks.
On January 3, 2020, an unidentified man entered into a Regions Bank and cashed a fraudulent check in the amount of $3,500 using a counterfeit driver's license.
The next day, the same man entered another Regions Bank and cashed another check in the amount of $4,100 using another counterfeit driver's license.
On January 9, the man entered into a third Regions Bank and made a fraudulent debit in the amount of $1,900 from the account of the Regions Bank account holder.
Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, Smyrna Police Department, 615-887-3319
