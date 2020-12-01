SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are seeking information that would lead to the location of an endangered juvenile runaway.
On October 26, Danielle Rivera, 16, reportedly walked away from her home in Smyrna and has not been seen since.
Rivera is described as 5'1", 96 pounds with shoulder-length, straight brown hair, brown eyes and wears black-rimmed glasses.
Danielle has a cross tattoo in the middle of her knuckle of her left hand.
Danielle is believed to be in the company of a male juvenile. Her family believes she is in the Antioch area, possibly near Murfreesboro Pike.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
