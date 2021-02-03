SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are searching for suspects wanted for an armed robbery of a local market.
At approximately 7:25 p.m., SPD responded to an armed robbery at Super Mercado, located at 75 N Lowry St. Suspects involved in this robbery are pictured below.Anyone with info is asked to contact Detective Rowlett, 615-267-5147 or christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org. pic.twitter.com/YgEO62EfSd— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) February 3, 2021
Police said the suspects robbed the Super Mercado at 75 North Lowry Street around 7:25 Tuesday evening.
Surveillance video captured the suspects during the armed robbery.
Nobody was reported as injured in the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help locate the suspects to contact Detective Christopher Rowlett by calling 615-267-5147 or emailing christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org.
