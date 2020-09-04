SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an armed robbery suspect.
Police say at around 3 a.m. Friday, the man walked into the Shell Gas Station in the 1800 block of Almaville Road. He then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. The clerk was not injured.
The man left the store in what police believe is a white, older-model four-door sedan.
The suspect is a man between 5' 11" and 6' 1" tall, weighing about 150-160 pounds and between 20 to 30 years of age.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Steve Martin with Smyrna Police at 615-267-5432 or email steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.
