Smyrna Armed Robbery Suspect - 10-12-19
Smyrna Police Department

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are serarching for a suspect who robbed Gil's Market near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna on Friday night.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store just before 7 p.m. and pointed a gun at the cashiers, directing them to empty the register.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, approximately 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark clothing, light-colored shoes, and a green Philadelphia Eagles hat. He fled the scene in a white four-door car that was possibly a Honda Civic SI driven by an accomplice.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018.

