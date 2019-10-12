SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are serarching for a suspect who robbed Gil's Market near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna on Friday night.
According to investigators, the suspect entered the store just before 7 p.m. and pointed a gun at the cashiers, directing them to empty the register.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, approximately 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark clothing, light-colored shoes, and a green Philadelphia Eagles hat. He fled the scene in a white four-door car that was possibly a Honda Civic SI driven by an accomplice.
If you have any information regarding this crime, call Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.