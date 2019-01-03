SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police need your help in searching for an alleged package thief, who they say stole a package from the front porch of an Oakstone Drive home.
According to investigators, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday and the package was delivered approximately 2-3 minutes before it was stolen.
If you have any information that can help investigators identify the woman, you're asked to contact Detective Marcy Gossett at marcy.gossett@townofsmyrna.org or by phone at (615) 267-5002.
