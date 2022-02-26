SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Police are looking for two individuals who allegedly stole from a Lowe’s in Smyrna Friday.
SPD said in a Facebook post that a man wearing red entered Lowe’s and proceeded to load a miter saw in a shopping cart. Then, according to the police, he left the store without paying.
The other individual came up to the store in a black four-door sedan, opened the passenger rear back door of the vehicle, and proceeded to assist in loading the stolen miter saw authorities said in their post.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Nabours at (615)267-5434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.