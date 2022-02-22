Car in creek in Smyrna
Smyrna Police

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna crews responded to a single-car crash Tuesday.

According to a tweet put out by Smyrna Police, a car slid into a creek sometime today due to the ongoing wet weather.

Officials had closed Rock Springs Road from Needham Drive to Southwood Drive while crews responded to the crash.

Officials did not report any injuries at the scene.

Smyrna police also said in a separate tweet that the right turn lane traveling WB on Sam Ridley onto Old Nashville Highway is closed as water rises.

“Please travel with caution, drive slowly, and remember not to attempt to drive through water. Turn Around Don’t Drown!” Smyrna officials said in a tweet.

Tags

Content Producer

Hailing from Seattle, Mary Alice is a graduate of Washington State University with a BA in Broadcast Production. Her previous TV experience includes working with KDRV in Medford, OR and KREM in Spokane, WA.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.