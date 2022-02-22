SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna crews responded to a single-car crash Tuesday.
According to a tweet put out by Smyrna Police, a car slid into a creek sometime today due to the ongoing wet weather.
Traffic Alert: Rock Springs Road is closed from Needham Drive to Southwood Drive while crews respond to a single car motor vehicle crash. Occupants are uninjured. pic.twitter.com/qVRKSh9hgU— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) February 22, 2022
Officials had closed Rock Springs Road from Needham Drive to Southwood Drive while crews responded to the crash.
Officials did not report any injuries at the scene.
The right turn lane (traveling westbound on Sam Ridley) onto Old Nashville Highway is closed.Please travel with caution, drive slowly, and remember not to attempt to drive through water—turn around don’t drown.Stay safe!! pic.twitter.com/htikysxlnc— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) February 22, 2022
Smyrna police also said in a separate tweet that the right turn lane traveling WB on Sam Ridley onto Old Nashville Highway is closed as water rises.
“Please travel with caution, drive slowly, and remember not to attempt to drive through water. Turn Around Don’t Drown!” Smyrna officials said in a tweet.
