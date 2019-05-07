NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna Police officer accused of racial profiling is now suing city officials claiming he was falsely accused.
Officer James Hicks was suspended without pay and demoted after a mother claimed he was racially profiling her 13-year-old son.
Shantay Pearis, the boys mother, filed a complaint on Dec. 14, 2018, resulting in an immediate investigation.
She said her son was stopped, questioned and searched by Hicks for looking suspicious.
According to the lawsuit, Hicks is suing for lost wages, future lost wages and future lost professional opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.