SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Smyrna Police arrested a man on criminal homicide charges related to an August, 2014 shooting.
Police say information that developed over the course of their four-year investigation into the shooting death of Danny J. Wright led them eventually to 30-year-old Enrique Dane Decourcey.
On the morning of August 7th, 2014, Wright was working on a vehicle in the driveway of a Kings Road, Smyrna home. He was shot multiple times, at near point-blank range, by a masked suspect who left in a vehicle with only the vaguest of descriptions.
Cooperating with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, evidence developed allowing Smyrna Police to file criminal homicide charge against Decourcey.
