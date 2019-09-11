SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for two people who hid in a Target and stole from the store.
On 9/8/18, these suspects remained hidden in the Target Store in Smyrna until the store was closed. After store personnel left the building, they proceeded to steal over $5,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone can help identify them, please contact Det. Anderson at 615.267.5433 pic.twitter.com/RM6qAaOEiM— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 12, 2019
Police say the two suspects hid in the Target store on Sept. 8 until it closed. When store personnel left, the men stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise.
Anyone if information is asked to contact Detective Anderson at 615-267-5433.
