SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for the public's assistance tracking down a man that stole a truck on Sunday.
On April 12, the driver of a 2019 orange Nissan Kicks left the vehicle running and unattended at a gas pump in the Circle K parking lot on Nissan Drive.
The vehicle was stolen by a man believed to be a white, homeless man from Indiana.
Anyone with information about this theft, or identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Jason Anderson, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.