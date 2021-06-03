SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department announced they are looking for a missing and endangered person.
Police said they are looking for 31-year-old Lindsey Pugh who was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 2nd.
She is 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs.
Smryna Police are asking anyone with information about her location to call Det Anderson 615-267-5433 or their non-emergency line at 615-459-6644.
