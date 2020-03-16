SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying burglars who stole from cars on Maple Leaf Court last month.
The burglaries happened around 2:40 a.m. on February 24.
Security camera obtained by police shows suspects exit a silver four-door sedan and check cars in the area to see if they were unlocked.
Police say at least one vehicle was left unlocked and the burglars stole a black purse from Guess and a diamond ring.
Anyone who has any information about this case should contact Steve Martin with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5432.
