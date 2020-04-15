SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Smyrna Police Department are asking for the public's assistance tracking down a man that tried to abduct a child Wednesday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, an unknown black male attempted to abduct a child at Florence Commons Trailer Park, but the child was able to break free and flag down a maintenance man that took the child home.
The suspect was described as having long braids, facial hair, a short sleeve back shirt, and dark pants.
This investigation is ongoing after SPD saturated the area, but were unable to locate the subject.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Rafael Bello with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5009 or Rafael.bello@townofsmyrna.org.
