SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help in finding several people who stole from the Academy Sports.
According to police, the suspects went to the Academy Sports in Smyrna on Monday and ran out with over $2,000 in merchandise.
Anyone recognizing the suspects or has information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Hannah at 615-267-5146 or by email at stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org
