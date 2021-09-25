SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Police in Smyrna are looking for a 1-year-old who is believed to be with his non-custodial father.

The mother of 14-month-old Xavier Perez reported him missing to the police on Saturday evening.

According to police, the mother took Xavier to his non-custodial father, Erick Castellanos, on Thursday evening. She told police that she wanted 24-year-old Castellanos to return Xavier to her on Sunday.

However, she told police that she called Castellanos and he “was intoxicated,” so she wanted Xavier brought home. Police said Castellanos “refused and threatened the mother.”

On Saturday night, the mother called Castellanos again in front of police and he cursed her while refusing to return Xavier.

Police said Castellanos, reportedly associated with the MS-13 Gang, drives a green, older model 4 door Nissan Sentra. He is known to live in Antioch.

Xavier is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with white stripes and small animals.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or your local law enforcement with information.