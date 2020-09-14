SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- An Uber driver in Smyrna has been identified and located by police after a passenger says the man was driving the wrong way and she thought she was being abducted.

The call log shows the woman was picked up at 2697 Highwoon Boulevard in Smyrna on September 11th which s a Cracker Barrel restaurant. Cracker Barrel didn't return our request for comment but the log shows the woman was wearing a Cracker Barrel uniform when the incident happened.

The police log outlines the timeline of events, showing the woman got in the car and repeatedly told the driver he was going in the wrong diretion but says the man didn't acknowledge her. After getting on the interstate and believing she was being kidnapped, she jumped out of the car. According to the log, the victim's mother called police and said the Uber driver touched he daughter in a "sexual manner." She drove to I-24 to pick her up and the woman was brough to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center to be cared for.

Smyrna Police are identifying Jairo Alfonso Duarte as the driver of the Uber. They were locating him to talk to him but are not giving any additional information as it's an active investigation.

Uber says Duarte has been working for them in Nashville since 2018. In a statement they say, “What's been reported has been deeply concerning, we have removed the drivers access to the Uber app. We have been in contact with the rider to check on their well being.”

It's unclear if Duarte will face any charges.

Uber also points out they have a 911 button in their app for riders if they feel threatened in any way so the cars license plate and location will be transmitted to police.