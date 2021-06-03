SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department said a missing and endangered person was located on Friday.
Police said they were looking for 31-year-old Lindsey Pugh who was last seen on June 2nd.
On Friday, police said she had been located.
