SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna man wanted for shooting his wife was killed on Interstate 840 in Williamson County on Thursday morning, law enforcement confirmed.

Smyrna Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that Rodney Alan Garrett, 59, was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-840.

However, Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Garrett's cause of death was actually a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A THP trooper saw a man matching the description of Garrett walking and carrying a gun along the westbound shoulder of I-840 near the Triune exit at mile marker 42.

The trooper, who was traveling east, turned around in the median to investigate the man. When the trooper turned on his blue lights to pull over to the shoulder, Garrett ran across the westbound lanes into the median and was struck by oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes.

Garrett was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on Tuesday after he was charged with attempted criminal homicide by Smyrna Police for shooting his wife shortly after midnight on Monday after a domestic incident on Almaville Road. Garrett's wife is “recovering” at area hospital, THP said.

I-840 East near the exit in Triune was closed after the crash but reopened before 11 a.m.

Another accident during the slowdown caused by the investigation involved multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.