SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- Smyrna Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man who used counterfeit currency in a Smyrna Walmart.
On December 22, a man entered Walmart located on Enon Springs Road East. The suspect purchased $520 in merchandise using counterfeit money.
Anyone who can identify this individual or knows where he can be found is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434.
