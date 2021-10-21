SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police need your help finding the person they say sexually assaulted a woman inside the Walmart Enon Springs Road East. The incident happened September 29th.
Police say the man grabbed a random woman's rear end and quickly exited the store. The suspect left in a white four door car. He is roughly 5'3" to 5'5" tall. If you know who this is, call or email Detective Harris at 615-267-5445 or toni.harris@townofsmyrna.org
