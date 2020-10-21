SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a woman they say assaulted an officer and a bystander this afternoon.
On Wednesday, officers responded to Ulta Beauty on Industrial Blvd. for a theft. When they got there, Laquanashaneachia Leach, who had active warrants for her arrest was attempting to leave the scene.
While she was trying to leave, she assaulted an officer and a passenger in another vehicle.
She was able to get away, but is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, one count of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, and evading arrest by motor vehicle.
If you know where Ms. Leach is, contact Detective Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.
