SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a woman they say assaulted an officer and a bystander this afternoon. 

On Wednesday, officers responded to Ulta Beauty on Industrial Blvd. for a theft. When they got there, Laquanashaneachia Leach, who had active warrants for her arrest was attempting to leave the scene. 

PD Release 10-21-20-Ulta Beauty-Nabours.jpg
PD Release 10-21-20-Ulta Beauty-Nabours 2.jpg

While she was trying to leave, she assaulted an officer and a passenger in another vehicle.

She was able to get away, but is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, one count of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, and evading arrest by motor vehicle. 

If you know where Ms. Leach is, contact Detective Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.